Mumbai Accident: 11-Year-Old Dies After Electric Scooter Slips on Way to Raksha Bandhan Celebration

An 11-year-old girl died on Monday after the electric scooter she was riding on slipped and lost control. The scooter, driven by the girl's mother, Nisha, veered off while turning right. The family was heading to her uncle’s house to celebrate Rakshabandhan. The police have registered an ADR (Accidental Death Report) and are investigating the matter further.

According to the Kalachowki police, Nisha Suresh Jain, a resident of Parel Village, was riding an electric scooter on Monday evening around 6 PM, heading towards MHADA Colony in Kalachowki. At the time, Nisha's husband, Suresh, was accompanying them on another two-wheeler. Nisha's 11-year-old daughter, Pari Jain, was riding pillion.

A police officer reported that as they reached Jhakharia Road near Cotton Road Station, Suresh, who was ahead, made a right turn and moved forward. Nisha, following behind, also took a right turn, but her scooter slipped, causing both her and her daughter to fall. In the accident, both Nisha and Pari were injured.

Suresh, who had moved ahead on his bike, looked back but could not see Nisha and the scooter. He then made a U-turn and returned, only to find a crowd gathered on the road. Suresh discovered his wife and daughter injured on the ground, with his daughter unconscious.

With the help of the Kalachowki police, Suresh rushed his daughter to a nearby private hospital, where doctors referred her to KEM Hospital. Suresh took Pari to KEM Hospital, where doctors declared her dead during treatment.

Nisha has two other daughters and a son besides Pari. Her husband, Suresh, runs a mobile accessories shop in Parel Village. A police officer mentioned that the Kalachowki police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in this case and are continuing their investigation. The police have not yet taken statements from the deceased Pari's parents as they are both in shock.

