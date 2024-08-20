Nagpur Road Accident: Two Brothers Killed in Horrific Truck Collision, Driver Flees

In a horrific road accident in Kamleshwar taluka of Nagpur district of Maharashtra, two brothers were crushed to death by a truck. According to information given by police said that the accident was very horrific in which the heads of both the brothers were separated from the body. An officer of the Kamleshwar police station said that the accident took place near Selu village at around 7.30 pm on Monday evening. He said that the victims have been identified as Sandeep Chandrabhan Kande (34) and his 28-year-old brother Praveen, residents of Astikala village.

The officer said, "Sandeep had gone to Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh. While returning to Kamleshwar, his brother Praveen went to pick him up. The accident happened when both the brothers were returning home on a two-wheeler." He said that while trying to cross the road from a small place in the divider, they were hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Due to the collision, both fell from their two-wheeler and were crushed by the wheels of the truck. The police officer said that the heads of both were separated from the body. The truck driver fled from the spot. Local people informed the police about the incident.

The mutilated bodies of the two brothers were taken to a local hospital for post-mortem, the official said. A case of 'hit-and-run' has been registered against the truck driver and he is being searched for, the official said.