Mumbai Accident: Driverless Truck Rolls Down Slope, Crashes Into BEST Bus Stop in Worli; Dramatic CCTV Video Emerges

A horrific accident occurred on Thursday evening, August 7, in Mumbai’s Worli area, after a driverless trolley truck rolled down and crashed into a roadside BEST bus stop near Century Bazaar, causing significant damage. The horrific accident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the premises.

Panic and chaos ensued after the incident, which resulted in long traffic jams on the major Worli-Dadar road. The accident occurred at around 3.20 pm in the afternoon when goods were being unloaded from the vehicle after it was parked on a slope near the Oberoi 360 West Tower in Worli.

The Dadar Police have registered a case against the driver of the vehicle for negligence, which could have caused several fatalities and major destruction of properties. The accident might have occurred after parking the truck, and the driver forgot to pull the hand brake, which is applied in four-wheelers after parking them.

Dramatic CCTV Video of Worli Truck Accident

Dramatic CCTV footage from the area captured the moment, showing the heavy vehicle travelling without a driver towards the main road after scratching the walls of the building and breaking the main gate. Panic security guards ran to safety after seeing the uncontrollable truck approaching them at high-speed. Further in the 36-second clip, vehicles running on the road narrowly escaped from the truck as it broke the road divider before crashing into the bus stop on the other side.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as people scrambled for safety. Luckily, no injuries were reported in the incident, as the bus stop was empty at the time. The local police, along with traffic authorities, responded quickly to the mishap and managed to remove the truck, restoring normal traffic flow after some time.