Mumbai Accident: Mother and Son Die After Dumper Hits Their Scooter While En Route to School

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 28, 2024): A mother and her son were tragically killed in a collision between their two-wheeler and a dumper in Nehru Nagar on Tuesday morning.

Kavita Singadia, 32, was on her way to drop her 12-year-old son, Praveen, off at school when the incident occurred. Around 7 a.m., their scooter was struck by a speeding dumper on SG Barve Road near Kurla.

Both mother and son sustained severe injuries in the crash. Local residents rushed them to Rajawadi Hospital, but they were declared dead on arrival.

Kavita and her family lived in Chembur, and she had been taking her son to school daily on her scooter. The family was shocked to receive the news of their deaths within an hour of them leaving home.

The Nehru Nagar police have registered a case against the dumper driver, Rizwan Rehman, 32, for causing death by reckless driving. Rehman, a resident of Chembur, was arrested shortly after the accident.