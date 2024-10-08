Mumbai Accident: Nine-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit by BMC Garbage Truck in Govandi (Video)

Mumbai Accident: Nine-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit by BMC Garbage Truck in Govandi (Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 8, 2024): A nine-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a garbage truck belonging to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the Govandi area on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. in the Baiganwadi signal area.

The victim, identified as Hamid, was on his way home from a madrasa when he was hit by the speeding municipal truck. He sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

After the accident, angry residents vandalised the garbage truck and staged a roadblock on the Mankhurd-Ghatkopar route. According to reports, Shivaji Nagar police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and dispersed the crowd. They registered a case against the truck driver and arrested him.

