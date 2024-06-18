Mumbai Accident: Teenager Rams Innova Crysta Into Tree in Santacruz, Case Registred

Mumbai: Memories of a fatal Pune accident involving a minor driver are still fresh. In Mumbai's Santacruz area, another incident involving a young driver occurred Monday night.

According to information received from Santacruz police, a 17-year-old boy lost control of an Innova Crysta on North Avenue Road near the Sadguru Building entrance around 9:30 p.m. The speeding vehicle mounted the footpath and struck a tree, fortunately causing no injuries.

Santacruz police said the teenager is a local resident and a student. The Innova Crysta belonged to the father of the boy's friend, who has also been named as an accused.

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (mischief causing damage), along with Motor Vehicle Act sections 181 (driving recklessly or dangerously) and 184 (obstructing traffic). The investigation continues.