Mumbai Accident: Two Dead, Three Injured After Wrong-Way Scooter Collides with Bike on Sion Road

In a tragic road accident early Wednesday morning in Mumbai's Sion area, two people lost their lives while three others sustained severe injuries. The injured are currently receiving treatment at Sion Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Animesh More (23) and Ashfaq Aslam Ansari (28). The Sion police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

According to officials from Sion Police Station, the accident occurred around 3:45 AM near Shiv Rajni Building on Sion Circle Bridge. The injured, Vighnesh Sarwade, was riding his Activa scooter in the wrong direction when he collided head-on with an oncoming bike. The impact resulted in the immediate death of Animesh More and Ashfaq Ansari, while two others were hospitalized in injured condition. Animesh More was a resident of Vikroli, and Ashfaq Ansari hailed from Govandi.

Reports indicate that Ashfaq Ansari was returning from Namaz when he was caught in the accident. Vighnesh Sarwade also suffered injuries in the collision. The police are currently investigating the full details of the incident.