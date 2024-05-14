Mumbai: Accusations Fly as BJP Leaders Stand Accused of Misguiding Mulund Citizens on Land Acquisition for Dharavi Project

Mumbai: The BJP has been accused of misguiding the people of Mulund regarding the rehabilitation of project affected people in Dharavi. While local BJP leaders claimed that no space for the project will be given in Mulund, the process to take possession of two plots of land in Mulund-Bhandup has started.

Around 7 thousand residential units are slated to be built for the ineligible Dharavi residents and other Project Affected People (PAPs). The process to hand over BMC's 17-acre land had already begun. Additionally, the state government had also requested the Center to hand over 283 acre land of the salt pan area of Mulund-Bhandup on a 99-year lease. These claims are being made by Adv. Sagar Devre, who is the head of the activist organization Prayas.



During the election BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha and local leader Kirit Somaiya claimed that no land had been received for the projects. Adv Devre has claimed that these leaders have been purposely misleading the citizens of Mulund by concealing the reality.



People of Mulund are opposed to these projects for the reason that it will strain resources in the area. Prayas has moved the High Court against the project for PAPs and has threatened to file a case against the Dharavi Rehabilitation Project as well.

Thackeray group leader Sanjay Raut had also shown protest to the project, accusing the BJP of being responsible for misguiding people. However, Mihir Kotecha hit back saying that they had already clarified their opposition to the project and accused the opposition of bringing politics into the discussion.