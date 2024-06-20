Mumbai: Accused Escapes from Goa Police Custody at Airport, Manhunt Launched

Mumbai: A 32-year-old Uttar Pradesh man, Imad Wasim Khan, escaped custody Wednesday while Goa Police were transporting him from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, to Goa via Mumbai. Khan was wanted in a case registered at Mapusa Police Station, Goa.

Goa Police Constable Sushant Chopdekar, Mapusa Police Station, filed a complaint at Sahar Police Station, Mumbai, stating that a team led by Police Sub-Inspector Babalo Parab had apprehended Khan in Saharanpur with local police assistance.

The team transported Khan to Delhi and booked him on an Indigo Airlines flight to Goa, which had a layover in Mumbai. While constables Chopdekar and Prakash Palekar were escorting Khan between terminal 2 to terminal 1 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Khan shoved the officers and fled.

The Goa Police pursued Khan, who entered a moving car and escaped. Despite a search, they were unable to locate him. A case has since been registered against Khan at Sahar Police Station, and the Mumbai Police are searching for him.