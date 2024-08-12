Mumbai: Acid Attack Accused Sent Porn Videos to 25 Women Using Different SIM Cards and 8 Mobiles in Bandra; Arrested

A man from Mumbai's Bandra has been arrested by the city police for sending pornographic videos to at least 25 women in last few months. The 36-year-old accused was arrested two months after a woman filed a complaint about the porn clip she received from him.

Mohammed Shaikh used eight mobile phones with several SIM cards to send XXX videos to the victims, a police official told TOI. “He claims he sent the clips to random numbers, but we are not buying out this claim,” said an officer. The accused was accused of an acid attack on his wife and son in July 2024.

Later, police found out he was also involved in an acid attack case on his wife and son last month.