Mumbai Air Pollution: 12 Areas Exceed Safe PM2.5 Limits on Over 60% of Days in Past Two Months

Mumbai: In a worrying revelation, Waatavaran Foundation, a Mumbai-based environmental organization, has reported that at least 12 locations in the city experienced severe air quality levels, with PM2.5 concentrations exceeding the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) prescribed limit of 60 µg/m3 for more than 60% of the days during November and December 2024.

The foundation's comprehensive air quality monitoring data highlights the persistent pollution levels that have raised serious concerns about the health and well-being of Mumbai's residents. The findings were based on the organization’s analysis of daily air quality data from the last two months, which shows an alarming trend across the city.

The high pollution levels led to the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan Stage 4 (GRAP-4) on January 1, 2025—the first time such a measure has been enacted in the city’s history.

Key Findings:

Out of 61 monitored days across November and December, 50 days saw more than 10 locations simultaneously exceeding the CPCB standard of 60 µg/m3 for PM2.5 12 locations had PM2.5 levels higher than the prescribed standard CPCB limits of 60 µg/m3 for more than 60% of its days in November and December. Borivali East and Malad West had 90% of its monitored days above 60 µg/m3 while Bandra Kurla Complex and Navy Nagar Colaba had 87% of its monitored days above 60 µg/m3. The first week of November recorded the highest pollution concentrations of the period. While unseasonal rainfall during mid-December provided temporary relief, the overall trend remains deeply concerning.

Health Implications: The high levels of PM2.5 pose serious health risks, as these fine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, leading to respiratory problems, cardiovascular diseases, and other health complications. Waatavaran Foundation urges immediate intervention to mitigate the impacts of this worsening air quality crisis.

“Persistent high levels of pollution in multiple areas indicate a systemic issue that needs immediate action,” said Bhagwan Kesbhat, Founder and CEO of Waatavaran Foundation. “The situation is especially dire in Borivali East and Malad West, where air quality has remained hazardous for a significant portion of the last two months.”

Call for Immediate Action: Waatavaran Foundation has called upon the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and municipal authorities to take swift and effective measures to address the pollution crisis. The organization recommends the development of location-specific action plans for areas like Borivali East, Malad West, BKC, and Colaba, along with the strict enforcement of dust control measures at construction sites across the city.

As Mumbai battles this ongoing air quality crisis, experts urge local authorities to prioritize public health by tackling the root causes of pollution and investing in sustainable solutions to reduce the city’s overall air pollution levels.