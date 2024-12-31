Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Bans Construction Work in Two Areas Due to Poor Air Quality

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday, December 30, halted construction work in the Byculla and Borivali East area of Mumbai as the air quality was close to the poor category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area is reported to be 200-mark.

The decision was taken at the meeting at Municipal Commissioner's Hall by BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani with the implementation of GRAP-4 (Graded Response Action Plan) guidelines, which mandate the halting of construction and industrial activities when AQI levels breach the 200-mark.

The local body said violation of these norms will result in severe consequences. Developers who continue work despite the restrictions will face action under Section 52 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act (MRTP), which includes legal action and possible penalties.