Mumbai Air Pollution: Environmental Experts Call for Permanent Measures to Avoid Delhi-Like Situation

Mumbai began the new year with moderate air quality, prompting criticism from environmental activists toward the BMC and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for failing to maintain the city's air quality monitoring system. In response, both authorities introduced their updated systems the following day.

Environmental experts have warned that if Mumbai is to avoid deteriorating air quality levels comparable to or worse than Delhi, all authorities, including the Municipal Corporation, must implement permanent measures to combat air pollution.

"While an app exists to report air pollution, it is crucial that complaints are addressed. If issues are only reported but not resolved, clean air will remain a distant dream. All agencies must effectively use social media and take strict action against polluters to curb air pollution and enhance the health of Mumbaikars," said Sumaira Abdulali, Founder of Awaaz Foundation.

Mumbai Air Quality Index

Medium Air Quality:

BKC: 135

Borivali East: 115

Byculla: 134

Chembur: 118

T2 Airport: 129

Deonar: 114

Ghatkopar: 160

Kandivali East: 109

Kurla: 103

Mazgaon: 131

Mulund: 101

Powai: 116

Sewri: 102

Worli: 125

Sion: 145

Satisfactory Air Quality:

Colaba: 79

Bandra East: 99

Bhandup: 98

Malad: 100

Pankaja Munde to Convene Pollution Control Meeting

Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde has scheduled a meeting to address the rising pollution levels in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. The meeting, set to take place at the ministry on January 6, will be attended by Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Principal Secretary of the Environment Department Pravin Darade, members of the Pollution Control Board, and other officials.

Sources indicate that the meeting will focus on discussing various measures to curb pollution in the city.