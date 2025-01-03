Mumbai Air Pollution: Environmental Experts Call for Permanent Measures to Avoid Delhi-Like Situation
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 3, 2025 03:48 PM2025-01-03T15:48:19+5:302025-01-03T15:48:49+5:30
Mumbai began the new year with moderate air quality, prompting criticism from environmental activists toward the BMC and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for failing to maintain the city's air quality monitoring system. In response, both authorities introduced their updated systems the following day.
Environmental experts have warned that if Mumbai is to avoid deteriorating air quality levels comparable to or worse than Delhi, all authorities, including the Municipal Corporation, must implement permanent measures to combat air pollution.
"While an app exists to report air pollution, it is crucial that complaints are addressed. If issues are only reported but not resolved, clean air will remain a distant dream. All agencies must effectively use social media and take strict action against polluters to curb air pollution and enhance the health of Mumbaikars," said Sumaira Abdulali, Founder of Awaaz Foundation.
Mumbai Air Quality Index
Medium Air Quality:
BKC: 135
Borivali East: 115
Byculla: 134
Chembur: 118
T2 Airport: 129
Deonar: 114
Ghatkopar: 160
Kandivali East: 109
Kurla: 103
Mazgaon: 131
Mulund: 101
Powai: 116
Sewri: 102
Worli: 125
Sion: 145
Satisfactory Air Quality:
Colaba: 79
Bandra East: 99
Bhandup: 98
Malad: 100
Pankaja Munde to Convene Pollution Control Meeting
Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde has scheduled a meeting to address the rising pollution levels in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. The meeting, set to take place at the ministry on January 6, will be attended by Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Principal Secretary of the Environment Department Pravin Darade, members of the Pollution Control Board, and other officials.
Sources indicate that the meeting will focus on discussing various measures to curb pollution in the city.