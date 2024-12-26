Mumbai Air Pollution: Skyscrapers Disappear in Thick Smog as Air Quality Worsens in Worli (Watch Video)

As cooler winds increased in Maharashtra's capital, Mumbai, the air quality in the city deteriorated on Thursday evening, December 26. A video shows skyscrapers near the Worli area have disappeared in a thick smog. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) is reportedly in a moderate 'category' of 185.

However, some areas, including Worli in the city, reported bad AQI, with the presence of harmful PM 2.5 and PM 10 dust particles in the atmosphere. On Wednesday, Borivali recorded 'extremely bad' air quality with an AQI of 304. Meanwhile, Byculla, Mulund and Powai experienced 'moderate' air quality.

Visuals From Worli

The city and its suburbs are witnessing a hazy day with partly cloudy skies. Meanwhile, temperatures in the city are likely to hover around a maximum of 31°C and a minimum of 20°C, offering a relatively comfortable day despite the haze.