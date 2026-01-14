Mumbai Airport: Bangladeshi National Arrested for Using Fake Indian Passport and Aadhaar to Enter India

Immigration officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Sahar, have arrested a Bangladeshi national for entering India using forged Indian documents. The accused has been identified as Ravishankar Anil Kumar Nag, who had allegedly obtained a fake Indian passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card and other identity documents and had been travelling for several years on their basis. After preliminary questioning, the immigration authorities handed him over to the Sahar Police.

According to Sahar Police, the accused arrived in Mumbai from Fujairah (UAE) on January 13 at around 1.15 am by flight GE-1502. During immigration checks, duty officer Ganesh Madhav Gawali grew suspicious of the Indian passport presented by the passenger. His language, accent and behaviour raised doubts, prompting officials to produce him before the profiling officer and wing in-charge.

During detailed interrogation, the accused confessed that he is a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India in December 2022. He further admitted that with the help of an agent in Kolkata, he managed to procure an Indian passport on the basis of forged documents, using which he later travelled to Dubai for employment.

During the investigation, immigration officials recovered the accused’s Bangladeshi passport, birth certificate, national identity card, educational certificates and other original documents, conclusively establishing his Bangladeshi citizenship. The Indian passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card and other documents found in his possession were found to be completely fake.

Police said that as per directions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the process to deport the accused to his native country, Bangladesh, has been initiated. Till then, he has been kept under surveillance at Sahar Police Station on the orders of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The police are now probing the role of the agent or organised racket involved in arranging fake Indian documents for the accused. Treating the case as one linked to national security, investigators have intensified the probe.