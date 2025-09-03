Mumbai Airport: Customs Seize Rs 12.26 Crore Hydroponic Weed From Passenger; Arrested

Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday intercepted a passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur and seized a huge quantity of narcotics valued at over ₹12 crore.

According to officials, the passenger had landed in Mumbai by Malaysia Airlines flight MH194. During a baggage check, officers recovered 12.26 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana) concealed in a trolley bag. The estimated value of the contraband in the illicit market is around ₹12.26 crore.

The accused passenger was immediately placed under arrest under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.