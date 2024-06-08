Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Over Rs. 7.76 Crore Worth of Gold, Electronics and Foreign Currency (See Pics)

The Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, seized over 7.80 Kg of gold, electronics, and foreign currency valued at Rs. 7.76 Crore (Rs. 5.54 Crore + Rs. 0.22 Crore) in 18 cases between June 4 to June 7, 2024.

According to the customs official, the gold was concealed in metallic rods, undergarments and even in body parts detected by the vigilant officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in past three days.

Items Seized at Mumbai Airport

During 04–07 June, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 7.80 Kg Gold & Electronics valued at Rs. 5.54 Cr & Foreign Currency valued at Rs. 0.22 Cr across 18 cases. Gold was concealed in metallic rod, undergarments & in body. Two pax were arrested. pic.twitter.com/iMPY3xgaVN — Mumbai Customs-III (@mumbaicus3) June 8, 2024

Two passengers were arrested for attempting to smuggle gold and foreign currency. According to the customs officials, several teams were formed based on the data analysis and specific information received about the passengers travelling from abroad to the financial city.