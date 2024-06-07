Delhi: Customs Seize 11.9 Kg of Gold Worth Rs 7.6 Crore in Separate Cases at IGI Airport, Two Arrested

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 7, 2024 08:26 PM2024-06-07T20:26:17+5:302024-06-07T20:27:49+5:30

New Delhi, June 7: Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi made a significant seizure ...

Delhi: Customs Seize 11.9 Kg of Gold Worth Rs 7.6 Crore in Separate Cases at IGI Airport, Two Arrested | Delhi: Customs Seize 11.9 Kg of Gold Worth Rs 7.6 Crore in Separate Cases at IGI Airport, Two Arrested

Delhi: Customs Seize 11.9 Kg of Gold Worth Rs 7.6 Crore in Separate Cases at IGI Airport, Two Arrested

New Delhi, June 7: Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi made a significant seizure of foreign-origin gold, totalling 11.9 kilograms in two separate cases, ANI reported.

According to reports, the seized gold is collectively valued at Rs 7.6 crore. Two passengers have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962. Further investigations are currently ongoing.

Open in app
Tags :Delhi customsDelhi customsGold SmugglingIndira gandhi international airportdelhiNational news