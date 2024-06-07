Delhi: Customs Seize 11.9 Kg of Gold Worth Rs 7.6 Crore in Separate Cases at IGI Airport, Two Arrested

New Delhi, June 7: Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi made a significant seizure of foreign-origin gold, totalling 11.9 kilograms in two separate cases, ANI reported.

Delhi: Based on profiling, Customs officials at IGI Airport seized 11.9 kg of foreign-origin gold in two separate cases valued collectively at Rs 7.6 crore in one of the biggest seizures. Two passengers have been arrested under the Customs Act 1962. Further investigation is… pic.twitter.com/akXFCypQ32 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

According to reports, the seized gold is collectively valued at Rs 7.6 crore. Two passengers have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962. Further investigations are currently ongoing.