Mumbai Airport: IndiGo Landing and Air India Plane Take Off on Same Runway, Close Call Narrowly Avoided Collision (Watch Video)

A video has emerged on social media showing two aircraft narrowly avoiding a collision on the same runway at Mumbai airport. The video captures an indigo plane landing and an Air India aircraft taking off. If the Air India aircraft had been just one minute late in taking off, a major disaster could have occurred.

Following the incident the Directorate of Civil Aviation is conducting an investigation and has suspended the Air Traffic Control official. IndiGo has issued a statement confirming that their pilot followed ATC instructions, underscoring their dedication to passenger safety.

Watch Shocking Video

Very scary safety breach at Mumbai Airport yesterday. IndiGo flight lands a short distance behind an AirIndia flight on its take-off roll. Inquiry ordered. The ATC staff have been de-rostered. IndiGo says it was cleared to land. (Via @nikhil_lakhwani) pic.twitter.com/MSmBvasRVp — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 9, 2024

The video circulating on social media depicts the alarming moment when both aircraft were on the same runway, one going up while the other was coming down.