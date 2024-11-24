Mumbai: AIU Seizes 2.947 Kg of Gold Worth Rs 2.1 Crore in Three Separate Smuggling Cases

In a significant crackdown on gold smuggling, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai, Zone-III, seized a total of 2.947 kg of gold valued at ₹2.1 crore in three separate cases over November 22 and 23, 2024.

In the most notable case, acting on specific intelligence, AIU officers discovered smuggled gold concealed in the safety jacket compartment under an aircraft seat. The seized items included 24-karat gold dust embedded in wax, with a gross weight of 2.345 kg and a net weight of 2.250 kg. One passenger was arrested in connection with the incident.

In the other two cases, passengers arriving from Dubai and Doha were intercepted. The AIU recovered 24-karat crude gold jewelry and gold dust embedded in wax, collectively weighing 602 grams and provisionally valued at ₹49.79 lakh. The smuggled items were ingeniously hidden on the individuals and inside body cavities.

The AIU continues to intensify its efforts to combat gold smuggling through Mumbai Airport, leveraging intelligence inputs and robust surveillance mechanisms. Further investigations are underway.