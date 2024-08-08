Mumbai: ANC Seizes ₹479 Crore Worth of Drugs in 7-Month Crackdown, Arrests 797, Including 10 Foreign Nationals

Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized drugs worth ₹479 crore over the past seven months and arrested 797 traffickers, including 10 foreign nationals. According to ANC officials, this operation covered the entire suburban area of Mumbai. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shyam Ghughe stated that the seized substances include MD (Mephedrone), heroin, and large quantities of cannabis, charas, and other narcotics.

Drug trafficking is occurring on a large scale across the country, and drug dealers are making significant efforts to get young people addicted. In addition to Mumbai, gangs supplying drugs to pubs, discos, and parties in other metropolitan cities are also highly active. Mumbai Police has been running a campaign against drug traffickers in the city. From January 1 to July 31, 2024, various units of the Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted raids across different areas of Mumbai and its suburbs, taking extensive action against traffickers.

Read Also | Mumbai Police Detain Tanzanian Woman for Drug Trafficking and Passport Violation

According to DCP Shyam Ghughe, during operations over the past seven months in various parts of Mumbai, narcotics worth ₹479 crore were seized, and a total of 797 individuals were arrested, including 10 foreign nationals—9 Nigerians and 1 Dutch citizen. A total of 834 kilograms of drugs, including charas, cannabis, heroin, Mephedrone (MD), cocaine, and cough syrup, were seized from Mumbai and its suburbs. Ghughe mentioned that the international market value of the seized drugs is ₹479 crore and that this operation was conducted in just seven months. He further added that the operation will continue.

ANC's actions have dealt a blow to drug traffickers and trafficking gangs in the city, causing many of these gangs to flee Mumbai. During this operation, the ANC also registered cases against drug users and arrested them. In Mumbai alone, 2,934 cases were registered against drug users, resulting in the arrest of 2,934 individuals. An ANC officer mentioned that the sale and consumption of drugs like MD and cannabis are prevalent in Mumbai. Their teams have set up traps near schools and colleges, arrested small-scale drug dealers, and registered a large number of cases against them. Additionally, it has come to light that the presence of Nigerian gangs has significantly decreased in Mumbai, and local individuals are now selling large quantities of drugs.