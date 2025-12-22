Mumbai and Bengaluru Non-Stop San Francisco Flights to Be Discontinued by Air India from March 1

Air India will discontinue its non-stop services to San Francisco from Mumbai and Bengaluru starting March 1, 2026, while simultaneously expanding its Delhi–San Francisco operations from seven to ten flights per week. The airline stated that the revision in its North America schedule is aimed at optimising aircraft deployment and addressing higher operational costs caused by persistent airspace restrictions. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson earlier acknowledged a temporary dip in US travel demand due to such challenges but maintained confidence in long-term growth. North America remains a crucial market, with the airline operating 51 weekly one-way flights to six destinations using Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft.

Passengers who have already booked tickets on the soon-to-be-discontinued Mumbai–San Francisco or Bengaluru–San Francisco routes will not be left stranded. As per reports, Air India will either shift affected travellers to suitable alternative services or provide a complete refund, depending on passenger preference. The airline has assured customers that necessary arrangements will be made to minimise inconvenience. This move aligns with Air India’s broader strategy of remaining flexible amid fluctuating demand and operational constraints, while ensuring customer interests are safeguarded during network adjustments.

Separately, Air India witnessed operational disruptions in recent days due to technical and weather-related issues. On December 22, the Delhi–Mumbai flight AI887 returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport shortly after take-off following a technical snag in its Boeing 777 aircraft. The airline confirmed that the flight landed safely and all passengers disembarked normally. Reports indicated a possible right-engine oil pressure issue. Earlier, another Air India flight from Mumbai to Varanasi was diverted to Bhubaneswar after adverse weather conditions made landing unsafe, with the aircraft touching down safely as a precautionary step.