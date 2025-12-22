Air India Delhi–Mumbai Flight Returns After Engine Shutdown; Aviation Ministry Seeks Detailed Report

Air India’s flight bound for Mumbai returned to Delhi Airport shortly after take-off due to one side engine shutdown (Right side). A twin-engine aircraft can safely land. Hence, VT-ALS returned to Delhi. The Mumbai flight from Delhi took off around 6:10 am as AI 887, but landed at Delhi airport at 6:52 am. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken note of this incident. The Ministry has sought a detailed report from Air India, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation. The airline has been directed to extend all assistance to passengers and accommodate them on subsequent flights, stated the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Apart from investigating the incident, the DGCA made sure that passengers were comfortable and flight arrangements were made for them. The airlines arranged another B777 (VT-ALP) to take them to Mumbai, and refreshments were provided at the boarding gate. An official said, “Passenger boarding commenced at 9.06 am, and the alternate aircraft is expected to take off around 10 am.”

Spokesperson of Air India said, “The crew operating flight AI 887 from Delhi to Mumbai on December 22 decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue as per standard operating procedure. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi, and the passengers and crew disembarked. Air India sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation. The aircraft is undergoing the necessary checks. Our ground team at Delhi is providing immediate assistance to the passengers, and alternative arrangements have been made to fly them to their destination shortly. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain top priority.”