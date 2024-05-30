Mumbai and Thane To Face 5% Water Cut From Today; Check Details

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has announced a plan to reduce water consumption by 5% starting Thursday, May 30, 2024, followed by a further 10% reduction beginning Wednesday, June 5, 2024. This precautionary measure aims to prevent the depletion of reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai and extend their utility.

The water reductions will also apply to the water allocations supplied by the BMC to the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC). Areas in Thane set to be impacted by the water cuts include Naupada, Panchpakhadi, B Cabin, Kopri, Anandnagar, Gandhi Nagar, Hazuri, Kisan Nagar, Louiswadi, and Ambika Nagar.

Across the seven lakes—Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi—there is a collective total of 142,701 million liters of water available, roughly 9.93% of their total capacity. In contrast to the same period last year when the lakes held approximately 15.57% usable water, the current situation is less favorable. According to BMC estimates, the available water can meet the city's needs for the next 25 to 30 days. Furthermore, there's a reserve of 2.28 lakh million liters of water in Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna, which can be accessed in case of an emergency.

