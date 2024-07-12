Mumbai: Army Man Arrested for Impersonating SPG Officer at PM's Security Meeting

The Vanrai Police have arrested an Army Naik named Rameshwar Mishra for impersonating an SPG officer in an attempt to attend a meeting with senior officers, including the SPG Director General and Mumbai Police officials, at Nesco in Mumbai. The incident occurred during a security review meeting ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on July 13.

Mishra, dressed in a black coat and red tie, managed to enter the meeting venue, but his presence raised suspicion among attendees. When confronted, he fled through gate number two of Nesco, evading immediate capture. CCTV footage identified him as the same person who had previously breached VIP security at a PM rally in Bandra, leading to his earlier arrest.

After locating him at his residence in Navi Mumbai, police arrested Mishra. He holds the rank of Naik in the army. Mishra faces charges under various sections of the BNS Act, including 204, 205, 236, 338(2), (3), and 340. He was presented in court and remanded to police custody until Sunday.

Sources indicate that Mishra was involved in ongoing legal proceedings related to his previous arrest before being transferred to Pathankot.