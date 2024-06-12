Mumbai ATS Arrests Four Bangladeshi Nationals for Forged Documents and Illegal Voting

Mumbai: The State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested four Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly posing as Indian nationals based on forged documents. Shockingly, it has been revealed that some Bangladeshis have voted in the Lok Sabha elections. A hunt is on for his other five accomplices.

Acting on a tip-off, the Juhu cell of the ATS detained a Bangladeshi man and interrogated him thoroughly. The action was taken after receiving information about three other Bangladeshi infiltrators. All four have cases registered against them at some places in Mumbai for illegal stay. The ATS investigation revealed that he had prepared fake proof that he was living in Surat and obtained passports from there based on it.

Five other associates of the arrested Bangladeshis also obtained Indian passports based on forged documents. Not only this, one of them has gone to Saudi Arabia for work based on the same passport. The ATS probe has also revealed that some Bangladeshi accused voted in the Lok Sabha elections based on passports.

How do Bangladeshis get away with it?

Bangladeshi persons are produced before the court after they are booked for illegally entering India. Once they get bail from the court, fake documents are created. On that basis, they obtain passports and live illegally.

The group arrested by the ATS is from the Naukhali district of Bangladesh. One of them, Riyaz Hussain Shaikh (33), was a resident of Lokhandwala, Millatnagar in Andheri. He was working as an electrician in the area. Sultan Siddiq Shaikh (54) is an autorickshaw driver who lives in Ambujwadi in Malad, Malvani. Ibrahim Shafiullah Shaikh (46), a vegetable vendor, is a resident of MHADA Colony in Mahul village. Farooq Usmangani Shaikh (39) was a resident of Gulshan Nagar in Jogeshwari West.