Mumbai BEST Accident: Driver Blames Limited Training and Over Speeding for Fatal Crash

In the ongoing investigation into the tragic Kurla BEST bus accident, driver Sanjay More has admitted to limited training in operating the e-bus, which contributed to his loss of control during the crash. The bus, exceeding speeds of 60 km/h, collided with multiple vehicles, resulting in seven deaths and numerous injuries.

On Tuesday, a Mumbai court remanded More in police custody until December 21. He faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the incident that occurred on SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West) at around 9:30 pm on Monday.

Following the crash, which also left 42 people injured, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has formed a committee to investigate the cause of the accident and to determine compensation for the families of the deceased.

More, who was arrested shortly after the incident, was produced before a magistrate court, which granted the police's request for his custody to facilitate further investigation