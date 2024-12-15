Mumbai BEST Bus Accident: 25-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Ghatkopar After Tragic Collision

Mumbai witnessed another fatal wet lease bus accident just days after the Kurla tragedy. On the night of December 14, a BVG Group-operated bus fatally struck a young motorcyclist near the Shivaji Nagar Junction Highway Bus Stop around 11:30 PM.

The bus, traveling from Shivaji Nagar to Kurla (East), collided with 25-year-old Dikshit Vinod Rajput, who was riding a motorcycle (MH-01-DD-6798). Reports suggest Rajput came into contact with the bus's right rear tyre, sustaining a severe head injury.

He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar, in a police van but was declared dead upon arrival at 12:14 AM by Dr. Ramesh. The bus was driven by Vinod Aabaji Rankhambe, 39, with Avinash Vikramrao Gite, also 39, serving as the conductor.

This tragic incident comes within a week of another deadly accident involving a similar vehicle in Kurla, raising concerns over the safety of wet lease bus operations in the city.