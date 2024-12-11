Mumbai BEST Bus Accident: Elderly Man Dies After Being Run Over Near CST, Days After Kurla Tragedy

A day after a BEST bus plowed through vehicles at high speed in a crowded Kurla market, a pedestrian was fatally struck by another BEST bus in south Mumbai, police reported on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 4:30 PM at Bhatia Baug Junction near Hotel Shivala in the CST area. According to police, the victim, a man approximately 60 years old, was hit by a motorcyclist, causing him to fall onto the road. He was then run over by the rear wheel of a passing BEST bus on Walchand Hirachand Marg, resulting in his death.

On Monday night, at least seven people were killed and 43 others injured when a BEST bus on route 332 lost control in Kurla West. The bus collided with multiple vehicles and pedestrians near the congested Kurla railway station before crashing into a residential society’s wall. Surveillance footage captured the horrifying moment when the bus lost control, showing the chaotic sequence of events unfolding in mere seconds. The visuals reveal the tragic scale of the accident that shook the busy Mumbai locality.