Mumbai BEST Bus Accident: Several Vehicles Damaged, Police Investigate Incident (Watch Video)

In a dramatic incident in Kurla, Mumbai, a BEST bus was involved in a collision that caused significant damage to multiple vehicles, including a police vehicle. The crash, which occurred on Monday, left the bus badly damaged and raised concerns regarding public safety. Visuals from the scene show the crumpled frame of multiple vehicles including cars and rickshaw which is beyond recognition. The Mumbai police swiftly arrived at the location to inspect the damaged vehicles and launch an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Maharashtra: Visuals from yesterday's BEST bus accident in Kurla show vehicle damage, including a police vehicle. Mumbai police are inspecting the damaged vehicles pic.twitter.com/Vyh3YeYYaZ — IANS (@ians_india) December 10, 2024

Witnesses reported that the collision occurred during peak hours, leading to heavy traffic disruption in the area. Emergency services responded promptly to assist the injured. The death toll has climbed to 7 and the number of injured has also increased to 49, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) Disaster Control Management said in an update on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 9.50 pm opposite Anjuman-e-Islam School on S G Barve Marg in Kurla (West) when an electric BEST bus plying on Route Number 332 between Kurla and Andheri stations climbed a footpath, rammed several vehicles and ran over people. An FIR was registered and driver Sanjay More was arrested. On Tuesday, the police closed Kurla Station Road to traffic. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the families of those who were killed in the BEST bus crash in Mumbai’s Kurla from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Fadnavis said Mumbai Municipal Corporation and BEST have been directed to bear the expense of treatment of those injured in the accident.