Mumbai BKC Metro Station Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Bandra Kurla Complex Station On Aqua Line, Services Temporarily Halted (Watch Video)

A fire broke out outside the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Metro Station in Mumbai on Friday, November 15. According to Mumbai Metro officials, the blaze erupted near the entry and exit gate of A4, causing smoke at the station's entrance. Firefighters were at the scene and working to douse the blaze.

🚨 Notice: Passenger services at BKC station are temporarily closed due to a fire outside Entry/Exit A4, which caused smoke to enter the station. Fire Brigade is on the job. For passenger safety, we have paused services. Senior Officers of MMRC & DMRC are at site. Please proceed… — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) November 15, 2024

Taking to the social media website, X Mumbai Metro 3 informed that the train services are temporarily halted.

Fire at Mumbai Metro Station 3 in BKC