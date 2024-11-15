Hadapsar Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts in Three-Storey Building in Pune (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out in a three-story building near Vaibhav Talkies in Pune's Hadapsar on Friday, November 15. A video shows residents climbing down to their balconies to escape the blaze. The fire also engulfed the top flat of the society, releasing clouds of black smoke and flames.

However, there where no injuries or fatalities reported in the incident. After receiving the information, firefighters from the Hadapsur Fire Brigade control department rushed to the site and doused the raging blaze.