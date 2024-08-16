Mumbai: BMC Chief Orders Immediate Action on Water Supply Complaints

After receiving complaints about inadequate and contaminated water supply in several areas of Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani convened a meeting with the Water Engineering Department to address these concerns, especially those raised by public representatives.

Following a season of good rainfall, Mumbai’s water reservoirs are now at 93% capacity, promising a stable supply for the city. While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claims to deliver uninterrupted, clean, and adequately pressurized water to residents, complaints have emerged from specific areas regarding water supply issues, prompting civic chief Gagrani to take decisive action. The meeting was attended by Abhijeet Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), and Purshottam Malwade, Chief Engineer of the Hydraulic Engineering Department.

During the meeting, civic chief Gagrani issued clear instructions to the Water Engineering Department to swiftly address these concerns, particularly those raised by public representatives. He emphasized that all water-related complaints must be taken seriously and resolved promptly to ensure the city’s residents continue to receive consistent water services.

Key directives included the immediate identification and repair of pipeline leaks. Gagrani stressed the importance of deploying additional manpower and assigning employees to different shifts to expedite the detection and repair of leaks. He also highlighted the need for close monitoring of water levels at the Bhandup Complex and Pise Panjrapur Complex treatment plants, alongside vigilance against unauthorized water extraction and illegal motor pumps.

Read Also | Mumbai: FSSAI and BMC Join Hands to Enhance Street Food Safety

Gagrani called for stringent control over valve operations to ensure equitable water distribution, making sure that all service areas meet water quotas. He also urged the formation of special teams to crack down on the use of illegal motor pumps and unauthorized water connections, with strict punitive measures for violators.

Gagrani addressed the impact of ongoing infrastructure projects, which have damaged water supply pipelines in some areas, leading to disruptions. He asked officials to communicate with relevant authorities to facilitate repairs and mitigate any adverse effects on the water supply.

Specific areas with complaints of low water pressure, including T.J. Road, Crescent Bay, and parts of Bandra (East), were discussed. Engineers were directed to resolve these issues swiftly. Gagrani also emphasized the importance of Water Department officials being present in the field to monitor and ensure the proper functioning of water supply systems.

Residents are encouraged to report any water-related issues via the helpline number 1916, with assurances that all complaints will be promptly addressed.