Mumbai: BMC Collects Tons of Waste, Including Shoes and Sandals, After Team India's Victory Parade

The Solid Waste Management (SWM) department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected shoes, sandals, and other recyclable items in five jeeps following the victory parade along Marine Drive in Mumbai on Thursday night. Thousands of fans had gathered at Marine Drive on Thursday night to welcome the Indian team that won the T20 Cricket World Cup.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Footwear scattered everywhere at Mumbai's Marine Drive after the T20 World Cup victory parade.



According to Mumbai Police, the conditions of several fans gathered had deteriorated- some got injured and some had trouble breathing. pic.twitter.com/PvHjZKfPrn — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

After the conclusion of the welcome ceremony and the dispersal of the crowd, BMC conducted an eight-hour special cleanup campaign throughout the Marine Drive area overnight, removing tons of garbage. The civic body reported removing waste ranging from food wrappers to shoes and slippers, filling two dump trucks and five jeeps.

Read Also | Mumbai: Fans Injured, Face Breathing Issues During Team India's Victory Parade, Hospitalized (Watch Video)

“The entire area was made spotless for the Mumbai residents who regularly come for morning walks. Through this cleanup campaign, BMC's Solid Waste Management department collected additional waste, filling two large dump trucks and five small jeeps,” said an official from BMC’s SWM department.

To ensure no inconvenience for the Mumbai residents who come to Marine Drive for their morning walks, BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr. Sudhakar Shinde instructed the SWM department to conduct a special cleanup drive. Accordingly, BMC's SWM conducted the cleanup drive throughout the night. “As soon as the crowd that had stayed until late for the welcome of the Indian men's cricket team began to disperse, the cleanup campaign was promptly initiated,” said Assistant Commissioner of A Ward, Jaideep More, who supervised the drive.

Around 100 workers from A Ward's Solid Waste Management department, with the help of workers from voluntary organizations, collected one compactor and one dump truck's worth of waste through this operation. Additionally, five small jeeps were filled with collected waste. The operation started around 11:30 PM and continued uninterrupted until 8 AM. As a result, Mumbai residents found a clean Marine Drive available for their morning walks.

“In the cleanup campaign, a large amount of waste such as food wrappers, water bottles, bags, shoes, sandals, and other items was collected. Around five jeeps filled with collected shoes, sandals, and other recyclable items will be sent for recycling instead of being disposed of in a landfill,” said a senior civic official.