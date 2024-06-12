Mumbai: BMC Continues Crackdown on Unauthorized Developments in Versova

MUMBAI (June 12, 2024) — The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continued its crackdown on unauthorized developments in Versova Village, demolishing another illegal, under-construction building in Shiv Galli on Wednesday.

This action follows the BMC's previous demolition drives on June 3, June 4, and June 11 in the same locality. Multiple structures built on ecologically sensitive marshlands and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas were brought down during these operations.

Wednesday's demolition was led by a team of 10 BMC officers, supported by 50 labourers, 2 poclain machines, 3 gas cutters, and 10 electric breakers. The target was a large unauthorized G+2 building covering approximately 8,000 square feet. The building was successfully demolished.

The special demolition squad, formed after the initial drive, will continue its vigilance and enforcement activities to prevent the emergence of new unauthorized structures in the region.

This ongoing crackdown by the BMC is part of its broader mission to protect Mumbai's ecological balance and ensure urban development adheres to proper planning guidelines and regulations.