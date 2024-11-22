Mumbai: BMC Cracks Down on Major Property Tax Defaulters with Attachment Notice, Warns of Property Auctions

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued attachment notices to major property tax defaulters who fail to pay their dues within the specified time, despite having the financial capacity to do so. Under the Municipal Act, if the tax remains unpaid, the property will be seized and auctioned. In cases where the tax cannot be collected from the seized items, the property itself will be put up for auction.

Property taxes serve as the primary source of revenue for the municipality. To meet property tax collection targets, the Tax Assessment and Collection Department is implementing various initiatives. Additionally, efforts are being made to raise awareness through multiple platforms.

An online facility is available to ensure convenience when paying property taxes, with details accessible on the official website of the civic body. However, despite repeated notices, some major defaulters who have failed to pay their property taxes and have not responded adequately have now been issued attachment notices.

The attachment notices include the arrears along with the penalty amount. As per the rules, the auction process will proceed thereafter. The civic body has urged property owners who have received notices to pay their taxes promptly to avoid further action.

Property Tax Arrears Collection Process

Property tax arrears must be cleared with the municipality within 90 days of receiving the tax notice. If payment is not made within this timeframe, the civic body takes further action.

Officials from the municipal tax assessment and collection department follow up directly with property owners to encourage timely payment of taxes. If the tax remains unpaid, a 'demand letter' is issued. Subsequently, the property owner is given a final 21-day notice to settle the dues. If the payment is still not made, the civic body proceeds with actions such as confiscation and auction of the defaulter’s property.