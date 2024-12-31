Mumbai: BMC Imposes Immediate Ban on New Road Trenches to Combat Air Pollution

In an important move to tackle worsening air quality in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an immediate ban on new trench-digging activities. The directive, announced by BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, aims to curb rising air pollution linked to large-scale development and construction activities.

The new policy, effective immediately, prohibits permissions for new road excavation, except for emergency repairs to main water pipelines. This decision comes in light of increasing concerns over air quality degradation, driven by environmental changes and urban construction projects.

"Trench-digging contributes significantly to dust pollution, which aggravates air quality issues in the city. To address this, we have issued strict orders to halt such activities until further notice," said Gagrani.

The ban is part of a broader strategy implemented by the BMC to reduce air pollution. Earlier, the civic body introduced guidelines and standard operating procedures to minimize construction-related pollution. By expanding its focus to smaller, yet impactful, factors like trench digging, the BMC aims to make a tangible difference.

The directive has been communicated to administrative officers, assistant commissioners, and deputy chief engineers in the roads and traffic department, ensuring strict compliance.

This move is expected to bring much-needed relief to Mumbai residents grappling with poor air quality and its associated health risks. The ban will remain in effect until further orders are issued.