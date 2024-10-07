Mumbai: BMC Introduces Stricter Guidelines for Construction Sites to Combat Air Pollution

With the growing concern over deteriorating air quality in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced stricter measures to combat air pollution, particularly targeting construction sites. In a meeting held today at the BMC headquarters, Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani emphasized the importance of stricter adherence to guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for controlling air pollution in the city.

Mumbai’s rising air pollution, especially during the construction boom, has prompted BMC to not only enforce existing regulations but also introduce new measures aimed at curbing smaller pollution sources. "It is essential to focus on even the smallest factors contributing to air pollution," said Gagrani, while instructing government and private entities to strictly follow the issued guidelines.

One of the key focuses of the new measures is the restriction on burning wood and other materials for cooking at construction sites, a common practice among workers that contributes to air pollution. Developers have been asked to arrange alternate cooking facilities for workers to eliminate this source of pollution.

The guidelines also include mandatory covering of construction sites with green cloth or jute sheets to prevent dust particles from spreading. Barricades around sites must be at least 25 to 35 feet high, depending on the project size. Furthermore, water spraying and the use of anti-smog guns are required during material loading, unloading, and other dust-generating activities.

BMC has mandated that all vehicles transporting construction materials be fully covered and comply with weight limits. CCTV cameras and sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems must be installed at all construction sites to ensure real-time monitoring of pollution levels.

Additionally, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will now monitor daily emissions from major industrial units in the city and take necessary action against violators.

These comprehensive measures apply to all government, semi-government, and private projects, and enforcement squads have been established to ensure compliance. "Failure to follow these regulations will result in immediate action, including halting of work or site sealing," Gagrani warned.