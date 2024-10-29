Mumbai: BMC Issues Guidelines for Firecracker Use During Diwali 2024 to Address Air Quality Issues - Details Inside

Amid growing concerns about air pollution, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued new guidelines for the use of firecrackers during Diwali. The civic body has set restrictions on the use of firecrackers and has urged citizens to follow the guidelines to combat air pollution in the city.

The civic body has banned the bursting of firecrackers after 10 p.m. and has urged citizens to minimize their use. Additionally, the BMC has advised people to burst firecrackers only in open spaces and avoid crowded areas.

“Pollution is increasing rapidly across the country, and Mumbai’s air quality has also deteriorated significantly. People burst firecrackers during the Diwali festival, which contributes to air pollution. Therefore, firecrackers should be burst in as small a quantity as possible to reduce air and noise pollution. Air pollution caused by firecrackers is causing great distress to infants, pregnant women, the elderly, and people suffering from asthma. It is important to follow the guidelines to avoid health-related problems,” the statement said.

BMC Guidelines: