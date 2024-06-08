Mumbai: BMC Promises To Fill Potholes Within 24 Hours of Receiving Complaints, Sets Up 72 Mastic Machines

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has assured the public that potholes will be filled within 24 hours of receiving complaints. The civic body plans to deploy mastic cooker machines in every ward for this purpose, and these machines will be monitored via GPS.

Abhijit Bangar, Additional Commissioner (Projects), directed officials during a review meeting earlier this week to ensure that potholes are filled within 24 hours of receiving complaints.

Bangar informed that a total of 72 mastic cooker machines have been set up, with three in each ward, all equipped with GPS to track the availability of ready materials. During the monsoon season, potholes will be filled with mastic asphalt, which is particularly effective in rainy conditions due to its durability.

Additionally, the civic body will create a dashboard to monitor the mastic cooker machines and the availability of materials.

Bangar instructed officials to carefully plan the routes for transporting mastic asphalt to the pothole sites. "While filling potholes during heavy rains throughout Mumbai, plan the routes so that potholes can be filled in the shortest time possible, based on the complaints received," said Bangar. He also emphasized that potholes should be filled in a square shape, rather than irregular shapes.

Read Also | Monsoon 2024: Work on 143 Roads Still Underway; BMC Extends Deadline Till June 10

According to the plan, the 72 mastic cooker machines will be distributed across 24 wards. "Two mastic cooker machines will be assigned to roads wider than 9 meters, and one mastic cooker machine will be assigned to roads narrower than 9 meters," said an official from the road department.

An official from the Road Department stated that installing GPS on the mastic cookers will allow for the creation of a monitoring dashboard. "It should be ensured that each mastic cooker machine is in good working condition in every ward and available for use," said the official.

All contractors have been directed to ensure the production and availability of mastic asphalt from now on, so it can be supplied as and when required. "In addition, different departments should maintain coordination and planning while conducting pothole repair work. The mastic asphalt can be used by other wards if required and available with another department," the official added.

Citizens can register complaints regarding potholes by calling the helpline number 1916. Additionally, the civic body will receive complaints through social media platforms, WhatsApp chatbot, a pothole-fixing mobile app, and the mobile numbers of junior engineers responsible for potholes on Mumbai roads. Complaints received through all these channels, as well as the process of plugging the potholes by each department, should be completed within 24 hours if possible.