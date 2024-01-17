Mumbai: BMC to Build Casting Yards for Ongoing Projects

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to build casting yards for its ongoing projects. These casting yards will be used to store construction materials, which will help to reduce transportation costs and prevent theft.

The BMC is currently undertaking several major projects, including the Dahisar-Versova Link Road, the Dahisar-Bhayander Flyover, and the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. These projects require a large amount of construction materials, and the BMC has found it difficult to find suitable storage space.

In the past, the BMC has had to pay contractors to rent space for casting yards. For example, the BMC paid ₹256 crore to a contractor for a casting yard for the Dahisar-Versova Link Road project. The amount was 224 crores for Dahisar Bhayendar Flyover whereas the contractors were paid 134 crore rupees to build casting yard for building two tunnels between Goregaon Filmcity to Bhandup Khindipada. Currently, the BMC has projects worth 18 thousand crore under construction.

The benefits of casting yards are

Casting yards offer several benefits for both the BMC and contractors. They can help to:

Reduce transportation costs

Prevent theft

Improve efficiency

Casting yards can also help to reduce the environmental impact of construction projects. By storing construction materials in a central location, the BMC can reduce the number of trucks on the road.

The lack of Casting Yards created troubles during the construction of projects such as Andheri's Gokhale Bridge, Vidyavihar Bridge, and Himalaya Bridge at CSMT.

The BMC's new policy will allow it to lease space from private landowners, companies, and construction contractors. The leases will be for three years.