Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each to Kin of Deceased, Rs 50,000 for Injured

Mumbai Boat Accident: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Wednesday and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the Mumbai boat accident. The injured will receive Rs. 50,000.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/EPwReaayYk — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 18, 2024

"The boat mishap in Mumbai is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. Those affected are being assisted by the authorities," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

The accident occurred around 4 p.m. when a Navy vessel, conducting engine trials, lost control and crashed into the ferry "Neel Kamal," which was carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination. At least 13 people died, and over 100 others were rescued.

I am shocked and saddened to learn of the accident involving a passenger ferryboat and an Indian Navy craft boat near Mumbai Harbour. My condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. I pray for the swift success of the rescue and relief operations and a quick… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 18, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed sorrow over the incident. She posted on X, saying, "I am shocked and saddened to learn about the accident involving a passenger ferry and an Indian Navy craft near Mumbai Harbour. My condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. I pray for the swift success of the rescue and relief operations and the quick recovery of the survivors."

#WATCH | Mumbai Boat Accident | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Near Mumbai, at the Butcher Island, a Navy boat collided with 'Neelkamal' passenger vessel at around 3.55 pm. As per the information till 7.30 pm, 101 have been rescued safely and 13 people have died. Among… pic.twitter.com/9hnAeeGpJD — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Speaking to the media, CM Fadnavis confirmed that 101 people had been rescued, but 13 lives were lost, including 10 civilians and three Navy personnel. He stated that the incident would be jointly investigated by the police and the Indian Navy.