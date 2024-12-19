Mumbai Boat Accident: Elephanta Caves Sees Drop in Tourist Numbers a Day After Ferry Collision

The number of tourists traveling by ferry to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination off the Mumbai coast, saw a decline on Thursday, a day after a Navy craft collided with a ferry, resulting in the deaths of 13 people.

At the Gateway of India in South Mumbai, where passengers of the ill-fated ferry had boarded for their trip to Elephanta Island, visitors were still seen standing in line for tickets. However, the crowd was noticeably smaller compared to the previous day.

Tourists from across the country typically visit the Gateway of India, from where they board ferries for short rides or to explore popular attractions like Elephanta Island in the Arabian Sea.

On Thursday afternoon, some tourists waiting in line for ferry tickets to visit the iconic Elephanta Caves were unaware of the Neel Kamal ferry tragedy that occurred the previous day. According to a booking supervisor from Mumbai Jal Vahatuk Sanstha, the ferry service to Elephanta Caves, which is part of the 'Mumbai Darshan' guided tour, began at 9 am as scheduled. The boat services to Alibaug and Mandwa were also running since 6 am that morning, he added.

