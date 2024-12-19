Mumbai Boat Accident: Ferry Neel Kamal Was Packed Beyond Passenger Limit, Say Police

The Mumbai police revealed on Thursday that the ferry 'Neel Kamal', which capsized after being struck by a Navy vessel near the Gateway of India, was carrying more than 100 people, despite having a designated capacity of 90 passengers.

Thirteen people, including Navy personnel and two contractual naval employees, lost their lives in the accident on Wednesday afternoon, while 98 others were rescued. A police official stated that, according to documents from the Maharashtra Maritime Board, the ferry was authorized to carry 84 passengers and 6 crew members, but it was overloaded with more than a hundred people at the time of the incident.

Thirteen people, including an Indian Navy officer and two contractual naval employees, were killed on Wednesday afternoon when a naval speedboat, conducting engine trials, collided with the passenger ferry Neel Kamal, which was carrying over 100 passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island. The ferry capsized near Butcher Island, also known as Jawahar Dweep, located 8.25 kilometers from the Gateway of India.