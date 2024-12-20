Mumbai Boat Accident: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi to Review Naval Speed Boat and Ferry Incident Today

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi is visiting Mumbai today to assess the aftermath of a tragic accident involving a naval speedboat and a passenger ferry that occurred on December 18. The collision, which took place near the Elephanta Caves, resulted in the deaths of at least 14 individuals, including three navy personnel, and left several others injured.

Admiral Tripathi is scheduled to visit the site of the accident in the Mumbai harbor and will also meet with injured personnel who are currently receiving treatment at the naval hospital INHS Ashwini. He is expected to receive a comprehensive briefing on the incident, which has raised serious concerns regarding safety protocols and operational procedures within the Navy.

The accident occurred when a naval speedboat, reportedly undergoing engine trials, lost control and collided with the Neelkamal ferry, which was carrying over 100 passengers. Eyewitness accounts and video footage captured the moment of impact, leading to significant casualties and prompting extensive search and rescue operations by the Navy and Coast Guard.

A Board of Inquiry has been established to investigate the causes of the accident, focusing on potential mechanical failures and human error. Initial reports suggest that an engine malfunction may have contributed to the loss of control of the speedboat.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged Rs 2 lakh from the PM relief fund for each deceased victim's family, along with Rs 50,000 for those injured.

As search and rescue operations continue, authorities are working diligently to ensure that all affected individuals receive necessary support and care. The Navy has expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and is committed to a thorough investigation to prevent such incidents in the future.