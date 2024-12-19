Mumbai Neelkamal Boat Accident: Death Toll Rises to 14; Search for Missing Child Continues

Mumbai Boat Accident: Neelkamal boat, which was traveling to the Elephanta Caves, sank after colliding with a speedboat near Mumbai's Gateway of India. Police reports indicate that overcrowding and the absence of life jackets contributed to this tragic incident. As of the latest update from the ANI portal, the death toll has reached 14.

The body of 43-year-old Hansaram Bhati, who had been missing since the accident, has been recovered near Bhau's house and sent to JJ Hospital for an autopsy. However, seven-year-old Johan Nissar Pathan is still missing, and search efforts are ongoing.

The passenger boat, Neelkamal, was on its way to Elephanta when it was struck by an Indian Navy speedboat. The collision resulted in the sinking of the boat, leading to 14 fatalities, including 11 passengers and 3 Navy personnel.

Preliminary reports indicate that the speedboat's engine was being tested at the time of the accident. The Navy has initiated an investigation to determine whether a malfunction in the engine or other factors caused the collision.

Mumbai Police have registered a case following the tragic boat accident involving the Neelkamal boat. A case has been filed against the driver of the Navy speedboat and other responsible individuals at the Colaba police station. The case was registered based on the complaint of Nathram Chaudhary, who had rushed to save passengers during the incident.

The passengers aboard the Neelkamal boat were reportedly screaming for their lives as the boat sank after being struck by the Navy speedboat. At that moment, a 'Shera 1' patrol boat with two CISF personnel arrived to assist. The accident occurred around 4 pm on Wednesday, and it is believed to have happened when the Navy speedboat lost control.

Post Accident Casualties

Among the deceased were a woman originally from Goa and her son. Five members of the Pathan family from Goa were on the boat when the crash occurred, and three of them survived. Survivors have stated that if there had been enough life jackets on the boat, two more family members could have been saved.

Statements of Nine People Recorded

The Colaba police have recorded the statements of nine people in connection with the accident, including three foreign nationals—two from Germany and one from Canada. The Navy speedboat had six personnel aboard, four of whom died and two were seriously injured in the crash.