Mumbai Boat Accident: Two Dead as Speed Boat Rams Into Ferry Near Gateway of India (VIDEO)

Mumbai Boat Accident: Two passengers lost their lives, and 77 others were rescued after a speed boat crashed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday. The Neelkamal ferry was carrying 80 passengers and five crew members. It was en route to Elephanta Islands, a popular tourist destination near Mumbai, when the speed boat circled the ferry before crashing into it. The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at around 6:30 p.m.

A viral video of the incident shows the collision.

The Indian Navy and Coast Guard launched a large-scale rescue operation. Eleven Navy boats, three Marine Police boats, and one Coast Guard vessel were deployed in the area. Four helicopters were also deployed for search and rescue efforts.

Personnel from local police, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, and fishermen in the area are actively participating in the rescue operations.

एलिफंटाकडे जाणाऱ्या नीलकमल या बोटीचा अपघात घडल्याचे वृत्त प्राप्त झाले. नौदल, कोस्टगार्ड, पोर्ट, पोलिस पथकच्या बोटी तातडीने मदतीसाठी रवाना करण्यात आल्या आहेत. जिल्हा आणि पोलिस प्रशासनाशी सातत्याने आम्ही संपर्कात असून, सुदैवाने बहुसंख्य नागरिकांना वाचविण्यात आले आहे. तथापि अजूनही… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 18, 2024

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also shared an update on social media, stating, "We have received reports of an accident involving the boat Nilkamal, which was heading towards Elephanta. Boats from the Navy, Coast Guard, Port and Police teams have been immediately dispatched for assistance. We are in constant touch with the district and police administration and fortunately most of the citizens have been rescued. However, rescue operations are still underway. Orders have been given to the district administration to deploy all the necessary machinery for the rescue operation."