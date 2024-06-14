Mumbai: Body of Infant Found on Roadside in Dharavi; Police Launch Investigation

In Mumbai's Dharavi area, a dead infant was found by the roadside, and it is suspected that an unknown person left the baby there and fled.

In Mumbai's Dharavi area, a dead infant was found by the roadside, and it is suspected that an unknown person left the baby there and fled.
According to the information received from the police, the baby was 5 to 6 months old. As soon as the police received the information, they took the baby into their custody and rushed to the nearest hospital, where the doctor checked and declared the baby dead.

The Dharavi police in Mumbai have registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation. They are searching for the accused using CCTV footage from the area.

