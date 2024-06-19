Mumbai Bomb Threat: After College and Hospitals, BMC Headquarters Receives Threatening Mail, Police on Alert

Mumbai Bomb Threat: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters received a threatening email on Wednesday, claiming the building would be blown up. Mumbai Police conducted a thorough search but found nothing suspicious. An investigation is underway, Mumbai Police said.

This threat follows a series of bomb threats received by over 50 hospitals and a college in Mumbai on Tuesday. Hospitals including Jaslok, Raheja, Seven Hills, Kohinoor, KEM, JJ, and St. George, as well as Hinduja College of Commerce in Girgaon, were targeted via email.

The emails claimed bombs were planted under beds and in bathrooms. The threats were sent using a VPN network from a website named Beeble.com, according to police. Each email was individually crafted.

Upon receiving the threats, hospital officials immediately notified the police. Bomb disposal squads conducted extensive searches and found no suspicious objects.

Mumbai Police confirmed that the sender of the emails has not been identified, and the motive remains unclear. Hinduja College also received a similar threat earlier in the day and notified the local police. Bomb squad officers found nothing suspicious after a detailed investigation.

The bomb threats in Mumbai came hours after 41 airports across India received similar warnings. Airports in Chennai, Patna, Jaipur, Nagpur, Vadodara, Coimbatore, and Jabalpur received emails with a nearly identical message: "Hello, there are explosives hidden in the Airport. The bombs will soon explode. You will all die."

Authorities deemed these threats a hoax after extensive security checks. Indian cyber security agencies are investigating the origin of these emails, which have been traced to sources abroad.

Mumbai Police continue to investigate the threats to the BMC headquarters and other institutions in the city.

(With ANI Inputs)