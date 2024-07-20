Mumbai Building Collapse: One Dead, Four Injured as Balcony and Slab Portion Falls Near Grant Road Station (Watch Video)
A partial building collapse in Mumbai's Grant Road area on Saturday left one person dead and four others injured, fire officials said. The incident occurred around 11:00 AM at Rubinissa Manzil, a ground plus four-story structure located near the Grant Road Railway Station. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), a portion of the balcony and slab on the second and third floors collapsed, with some parts hanging dangerously.
Seven to eight residents were stranded on the building's fourth floor. Rescue teams using various tools are currently engaged in an operation to evacuate them. The MFB declared a Level I response at 11:06 AM, deploying four fire engines, one quick response vehicle (QRV), one rescue vehicle (RV), and a turntable ladder (TTL) to the scene. Authorities mobilized police, ambulances, and ward staff to assist with the rescue efforts and manage the situation.
Dr. Rashmee from Bhatia Hospital confirmed receiving four injured people, with one woman declared dead upon arrival. The remaining three are undergoing treatment.
